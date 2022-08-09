Port Macquarie News

Emmaus aged care employee Sam Kiffin supports wage increase

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmaus Care Worker Samantha (Sam) Kiffin supports the proposal to lift wages for aged care employees. Picture: Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie aged care employee Sam Kiffin says a wage increase would make a big difference to her personal life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.