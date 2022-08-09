Port Macquarie aged care employee Sam Kiffin says a wage increase would make a big difference to her personal life.
"I used to go out with my family once a week and have dinner but now we don't," she said.
The high cost of living has caused the Emmaus Residential Care employee to make financial cut backs.
Sam's comment comes after the Federal Government made a submission to the Fair Work Commission's aged care work-value case, in which unions are seeking a 25 per cent increase to wages.
The United Workers Union has supported the Federal Government's action and labelled it as crucial to restoring a functioning aged care sector.
"There is a wave of workers who are emotionally and physically exhausted and they are leaving the industry for good," United Workers Union aged care director Carolyn Smith said.
"The Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) estimates 65,000 workers are leaving the industry each year, resulting in an annual shortfall of 35,000 workers."
Sam said a wage increase would help attract more staff to the sector and alleviate pressure on current staff.
The St Agnes' Care & Lifestyle employee has been working in aged care for 21 years and five of those have been in Port Macquarie.
The social nature of the job attracted Sam to the career, as she enjoys building relationships with staff and residents.
"You really build a bond.. they become like you own family," she said.
The COVID pandemic has created new challenges for staff and managers.
In January a survey of 1000 aged care workers conducted by the Health Services Union found staff were dealing with severe understaffing and excessive workloads.
"We work extremely hard in this industry," Sam said.
She commended her team members who 'put their hands up for extra work' to ensure a high level of care can be maintained for residents.
Emmaus manager Alan Pretty said a wage increase would give aged care employees deserved recognition.
"It's a profession that needs to be recognised as a profession," he said.
"It's a specialty within health."
