Port Macquarie News

Wauchope Cosplay Festival offers young people the opportunity to connect

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaya Lyon's life size prop made of upholstery foam is almost ready for the Wauchope Cosplay Festival. Picture by Emily Walker

For Jaya Lyons, the Wauchope Cosplay Festival that is being held this Saturday (August 6) couldn't come soon enough.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.