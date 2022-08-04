Port Macquarie News
Photos

Rugby league stars of tomorrow on show at Independent and Catholic Primary Schools' Challenge in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:10am, first published August 4 2022 - 5:32am
Port Macquarie's St Peter's Primary School along with All Saints College from Maitland are through to the Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge and Cochrane Cup national finals respectively.

Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

