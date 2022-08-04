Port Macquarie's St Peter's Primary School along with All Saints College from Maitland are through to the Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge and Cochrane Cup national finals respectively.
The two teams progressed to the next stage of the competitions when they navigated their way through the northern state finals in Port Macquarie on August 4.
St Peter's beat Our Lady Star of the Sea Terrigal 24-6, then Rosary Park Catholic School Branxton 36-6 before they wrapped it up with a hard-fought 16-6 win over St Joseph's Primary School from Glen Innes.
They finished with the best attack (76 points) and best defence (18) points across three matches.
All Saints College finished the day with two wins and a draw which saw them progress by two points on for and against differential over St Edward's College from East Gosford.
They were too good for O'Connor Catholic College Armidale 42-0 and St Joseph's Regional College Port Macquarie 10-0 before they registered a 10-all draw with St Edward's in the last match of the day.
National Rugby League Northern and North West NSW regional zone manager Wayde Kelly said eight schools were represented across the under-14 and under-12 divisions.
"There's definitely a few stars of tomorrow out there," he said.
"The top schools from northern NSW are here from Gosford right through to the Queensland border after they won through from their local diocese day."
The Lismore diocese, Armidale, Maitland and Broken Bay were all represented.
Kelly said the standard of play was high throughout the day with St Joseph's Regional and St Peter's performing well for the Hastings.
"We're getting back to normal and the schools have been really positive so they have been really good days of footy that we've had across the start of this year," he said.
"Everybody is happy to be out and about and getting some normality back into their lives."
