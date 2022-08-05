North Haven beach and break wall have been the popular fishing spots this week. On the beach I saw some great tailor and bream caught by locals. Also, on the riverside of the break wall plenty of luderick were caught on green weed and the odd flathead on bait. Down south around Bonny Hills is still producing great numbers of school mulloway.
Let's hope this is a sign that the species is thriving, and we might end up seeing some larger fish in the upcoming seasons.
Fishing off the rocks continues to be consistently excellent with plenty of tailor caught around Big Hill Point, Crescent Head and Tacking Point Lighthouse, Port Macquarie. You'll also find some luderick and drummer in the wash for those wanting to float a bit of cabbage.
As the water starts to clear up in the Hastings River bream numbers remain terrific, with the break wall producing some great catches. Flathead remain plentiful, with the better results coming from areas downstream of Fernbank Creek all the way to the river mouth.
We are finally seeing some nicer weather to head out to sea offshore fishing. Over the weekend some great sized snapper were caught on the shallower reefs and the odd large kingfish caught between the schools of leatherjackets on the deeper reefs.
The Mid North Coast Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show is on this weekend. The Australian Travelling Fishing Show will be there with a super tank that gives spectators a fish-eye view.
Fishing experts will demonstrate the many different types of fishing lures on today's market, you will get to see how the fish react to them and the different techniques used by many of today's top anglers. The demonstrations will show you how to become a better lure user and will help improve your strike rate next time you're on the water.
The Mid North Coast Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show will be held at Wauchope Showgrounds starting on August 5.
This week's fishing photo is a teraglin. Teraglin or most commonly called Trag are found off our coastline on local reefs in depths between twenty-five to eighty metres. Trag can be confused with Mulloway, the main difference is the curve of their tail fin and the inside of their mouth is pinkish yellow, compared with the reddish grey lining in the Mulloway's mouth.
Trag don't grow as big as Mulloway but still can grow up to a metre in length. If you want to target trag I recommend using live or dead bait, but if you can get a smaller sized live yakka this will be your best chance at catching a trag. Trag particularly bite around dusk and into the night but you will catch the odd one during the day depending on the moon phase and tide.
When fishing for trag during the day your bait needs to be close to the bottom but at night they will rise towards the surface to feed.
