Port Macquarie News' fishing expert Kate Shelton shares how to identify teraglin or mulloway

By Kate Shelton
August 5 2022 - 2:00am
This week's photo is Brodie Thorn with a fantastic Teraglin caught recently off Port Macquarie. Photo: supplied

North Haven beach and break wall have been the popular fishing spots this week. On the beach I saw some great tailor and bream caught by locals. Also, on the riverside of the break wall plenty of luderick were caught on green weed and the odd flathead on bait. Down south around Bonny Hills is still producing great numbers of school mulloway.

