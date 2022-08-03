Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie lifeguard Hayden Copping out paddles tiger shark to land silver in Hawaii

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:13am, first published August 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Copping finished second at the Blue Water Hawaiian Classic Pro Paddleboard Race. Photo: supplied

It's not quite in the Mick Fanning division of shark encounters, but it's not too far off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.