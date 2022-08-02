Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Sharks' 2022 Group 3 rugby league top two hopes all-but dashed after loss to Wingham Tigers

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharks winger Josh Lee puts boot to ball in their win over Wauchope earlier this season. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Port Macquarie suffered a near-fatal blow to their hopes of a Group 3 rugby league top-two berth after an error-riddled 31-16 defeat to Wingham on Sunday (July 31).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.