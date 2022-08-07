Alan Latimore has a head full of history and stories.
The Comboyne resident is passionate about collecting items from the past. His shed is jam-packed with tractors, badges, cameras, posters, kitchen items and farm machinery.
"I had the disease when I was born," he said.
"I've always been into it."
Alan restores all the vintage vehicles himself, despite only having one arm.
He lost his right arm 46 years ago, when he was cutting down a tree and a branch swung into him.
The branch hangs in Alan's shed and he tells people the story when they come visit.
The 72-year-old never let his accident stop him from achieving what he wanted out of life.
"My mum always said the only thing I couldn't do was clap," he said.
A lot of residents bring their old memorabilia to Alan, because they know he'll take care of it.
"They give me things that money wouldn't buy," he said.
However, it's becoming challenging for Alan to find a display space for all the items he's given.
"It takes me half a day to move everything and get it up there," he said.
There are over 40 tractors which have been restored by Alan and they range in age from 1928 to the mid-1950s.
Alan puts in a lot of time and effort to ensure the best version of the machinery is on display.
It's too hard for him to pick a favourite.
Alan is witness to all the changes which have occurred to farm technology throughout history.
Saws for example, used to be operated by two people, and now they are entirely motorised.
Alan's shed will be open to the public for a gold coin donation as part of festivities for Gardenista.
Gardenista is on October 8 and October 9 to showcase and celebrate Comboyne's creative landscape.
A number of different venues, farms and private gardens will open to the public over the weekend.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit www.creativecomboyne.com.au/gardenista
