A boost to funding and more affordable housing are needed to address homelessness, a committee member says.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Homelessness Committee member Elle Wilkins said raising the minimum income to meet today's living costs would also help.
The committee has organised a travelling roadshow, support services available under one roof and a community day to mark Homelessness Week in the area.
The week, which runs until Sunday, August 7, raises awareness about the impact of homelessness and the actions needed to achieve solutions.
The week's theme is "to end homelessness we need a plan".
Port Macquarie-Hastings Homelessness Committee member Deb Tougher said homelessness was more prolific than what people perceived it to be.
"There is the sleeping rough aspect but there is a lot more behind the scenes - couch surfing, overcrowding in dwellings, sleeping in cars or living in a caravan park," she said.
The housing crisis is leading to "more average mum and dad" Australians without rental accommodation and sleeping out of their cars, Ms Tougher said.
The Homelessness Week travelling roadshow visited Kooloonbung Creek Nature Park in Port Macquarie on Monday, August 1.
The roadshow featured a barbecue, the distribution of donated items and raising awareness about support services.
It will move to Lake Cathie Community hub from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, August 2, followed by Laurieton United Services Club on Wednesday, August 3 from 2.30pm to 5pm.
The roadshow will visit Wauchope Neighbourhood Centre on Thursday, August 4 from 10am to 2pm, and the Town Green community day on Friday, August 5 from 10am to 2pm.
St Agnes' Catholic Parish Community and Youth Hub in Horton Street is hosting services that provide support to those who are homeless. Representatives from the services will be on hand from 10am to 2pm daily through to Thursday, August 4.
The Homelessness Week activities culminate with a community day on the Town Green on Friday, August 5 to raise awareness and funds for those doing it tough.
The ultimate aim is to have a one-stop-shop in a central location for people experiencing homeless or at risk of homelessness.
