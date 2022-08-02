The volunteer sector has been left without a Port Macquarie-based support service.
Volunteer HQ, a one-stop-shop for volunteers and organisations, has been forced to close after a reallocation of federal funds.
The volunteer industry support service helped thousands of volunteers across more than 20 years.
There were 96 organisations using the service when it closed at the end of June.
Hastings Neighbourhood Services manager Leesa-rae Harrison thanked the community for years of support.
She said Volunteer HQ had elevated the rights and responsibilities of volunteers and volunteering-involving organisations so volunteers were well treated and respected in their roles and organisations felt supported to provide quality volunteer experiences.
The service's role ranged from organising in-person volunteering to meeting with people face-to-face, and assisting and mentoring organisations with volunteers.
Former Volunteer HQ coordinator Nuscha Van Nieuwkerk said the service's closure left a "huge gap".
She said Volunteer HQ had assisted and supported people to be long-term volunteers, while organisations got better volunteers as a result of the service's assistance.
Mrs Van Nieuwkerk has seen the results in volunteering.
She said volunteers contributed, they made friendships and people were happier when they were volunteering.
The need for volunteers has not diminished.
"What COVID and all of the emergencies we have been through in the past three years have proven is that volunteers are needed more than ever," Ms Harrison said.
She said Volunteer HQ's closure didn't mean the end of volunteering opportunities in the community but the vehicle to properly place, train and support volunteers was lost.
A Department of Social Services spokesperson said under reforms introduced in 2021, funding was now provided to state and territory volunteering peak bodies to administer a "redesigned volunteer management activity".
Each peak body has rolled out the redesigned program to suit different jurisdictional opportunities and challenges.
"The redesign was based on the understanding that peak bodies know their state and territory's needs, and they are well placed to work closely with local organisations in their jurisdictions," the departmental spokesperson said.
The redesign followed an independent review.
Hastings Neighbourhood Services, which operated Volunteer HQ, will shift its volunteer focus internally.
The not-for-profit organisation, which remains committed to community development and community support, hopes to stay connected to the agencies with volunteers.
There will be a thank you morning tea for volunteers and agencies.
Mrs Van Nieuwkerk's coordinator position, the only paid role at Volunteer HQ, came to an end with the service's closure.
Ms Harrison said that was a huge loss for Hastings Neighbourhood Services and the community.
"We wish her the absolute best for the future," she said.
The former Volunteer HQ volunteer staff continue to give their time to Hastings Neighbourhood Services in adjusted roles.
