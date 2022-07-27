Mid North Coast golf prodigy Quedesha Golledge has fallen agonisingly one shot short shy of victory in the 2022 Ladies Seaside Classic at Port Macquarie.
The former Kew teenager shot rounds of 85 and 86 across the two-day event, but it wasn't enough to chase down Bonville International Golf Club's Adele Douglas.
Advertisement
Douglas held a two-shot lead heading into the second day and she held on despite Golledge's best efforts.
While understandably disappointed to not register her first Seaside Classic win with her first attempt, Golledge was happy just to be out on the fairways again.
"It's been really good to get back into golf considering all the bad weather with the rain and COVID and stuff," she said.
Golledge conceded her putting on the first day probably let her down.
"I played alright on the first day; the greens were pretty firm and I've got to work a bit on my short game but besides that I was seeing it pretty good," she said.
The teenager currently represents Pymble Golf Club in Sydney although her links to the Mid North Coast remain strong.
"I've been playing lots of golf in Sydney for Pymble and I've got a scholarship there, but I play lots of golf at Kew and Tuncurry," she said.
Golledge was hoping for a bit of beginner's luck in her first ladies Seaside Classic tournament
This year the 18-year-old had success after she took out Derrin Cup events and admitted she would have taken great pride in claiming the Seaside Classic.
Unfortunately it wasn't to be.
"It would have been really good if I won because then I could have told some colleges that I've been applying for for next year that I had another tournament win," she said.
"That would make them impressed and I could get a scholarship which is what I'm trying to do next year... go to America to play golf."
Despite her young age, Golledge is a veteran of nearly a decade on the course where she has already compiled an impressive list of tournament wins.
Her biggest to date came in 2019 when she took out the Australian junior 13-14 years girls' championship at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.