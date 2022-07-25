Port Macquarie News

'Grit our teeth:' Hastings Valley Vikings hang on to defeat Kempsey Cannonballs in hard-fought battle

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 25 2022 - 10:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hastings Valley Vikings have dashed Kempsey Cannonballs' finals hopes with their 43-26 victory at Crescent Head over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.