Port Macquarie News
Watch

Meet the Locals: Jenny Horn is Shelly Beach's temperature taker

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 25 2022 - 10:19am, first published July 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Horn takes the temperature of the water at Shelly Beach, Port Macquarie daily. Photo: Liz Langdale.

Jenny Horn records the water temperature at Shelly Beach, no matter if the weather brings rain, hail or shine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.