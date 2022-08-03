A new batch of volunteers has stepped up to help remove graffiti as part of a crackdown on the vandalism.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has renewed its Graffiti Blasters volunteer program, which was in hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A call for Graffiti Blasters volunteers was one of the measures as the council ramped up efforts to stamp out graffiti.
The council has received seven volunteer applications with four people inducted and helping to removing graffiti in the community.
Expressions of interest remain open for more volunteers to apply.
Deputy mayor Adam Roberts said it was pleasing to see more people wanted to get involved, and not just from the point of view of trying to tidy up the look and feel of the area, but it took a whole community to deal with these types of issues.
He asked if residents saw "repeat graffiti" that they inform the appropriate body so the graffiti could be tackled in a reasonable timeframe.
Other graffiti management measures include bi-monthly roundtable meetings.
They bring together stakeholders to discuss graffiti vandalism in the community and stakeholder roles in addressing the issue on a united front.
The council has also adopted two graffiti-related policies.
Cr Rachel Sheppard moved to ensure the council was engaging with a more significant portion of our community about the issue.
She said formally reaching out to the Port Macquarie Youth Network, headspace and Landcare provided the opportunity to make sure they could have input.
The council requested the Port Macquarie Youth Network be advised about the bi-monthly roundtables. Interested parties are welcome to attend.
It also requested that Port Macquarie headspace and Landcare be formally invited to have representatives attend the future roundtable discussions.
Cr Josh Slade described approaching graffiti management from a holistic point of view as a brilliant idea, while Cr Lauren Edwards agreed it was important to reach out to some of these other groups.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
