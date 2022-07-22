'Risk to the community' sentenced in Port Macquarie over 'brazen assaults'

A woman who assaulted three people on the XPT near Kendall earlier this year has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Davida Patricia Winefield, 35, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault and one charge of assault, after punching and hitting two passengers and spitting in the face of a train guard on June 8.
She also pleaded guilty to two previous unrelated attacks.
During her sentencing in Port Macquarie Court on Thursday (July 21), Magistrate Greg Grogin described the offences as "heartless, brazen assaults".
"If there's ever any example of anti-social, gratuitous violence, I've just read it," he said.
Two of her victims had boarded the XPT at Central Railway Station in Sydney around 2.40pm on June 8.
Winefield, along with her male partner, boarded the train in Taree around 8.10pm.
Shortly afterwards, she approached a female passenger and said "what the f*** are you looking at you little bitch" and "you're talking shit about my man". She then lunged at the woman, punched her and swung her around by her hair.
When Winefield's travelling companion intervened, she started punching and hitting him before a train guard stepped in.
When he separated the pair, Winefield spat in his face.
Police were waiting when the train pulled in to Kendall Station. Winefield was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where she was subsequently charged.
Charges were also laid over outstanding warrants for an incident on March 8 in Charlestown, where Winefield and her partner had occupied the downstairs area of a home.
When an upstairs occupant investigated a noise at the property's front door, Winefield confronted her for being downstairs, then followed her to a bedroom where she kicked in the door and started punching and kicking the woman in the face.
Police were called and Winefield was charged with destroy or damage property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but failed to show for her hearing.
She pleaded guilty to these charges following her arrest in Kendall.
Winefield also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of common assault against her ex-husband that occurred on January 16 in Cowan.
In that incident, witnesses say she held a tree branch in a baseball-like stance before hitting her then husband twice in the body.
Winefield has been in custody at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre since her arrest in June and appeared via video link for sentencing.
"She acknowledged her actions were appalling and extreme," Magistrate Grogin said.
"When I look at sentencing, I must look at the principal of the sentencing and that is the protection of the community. She is an absolute risk to the community."
"She needs to be held accountable for her actions and a message needs to be sent to her."
Winefield's 12-month sentence carries a non-parole period of seven months. She will be eligible for release on January 8, 2023.
