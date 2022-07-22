Port Macquarie News

'Risk to the community' sentenced in Port Macquarie over 'brazen assaults'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 22 2022 - 10:11am, first published 7:00am
Port Macquarie Court House

A woman who assaulted three people on the XPT near Kendall earlier this year has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Local News

