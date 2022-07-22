Port Macquarie News

'On the verge of jail': magistrate's message to Port Macquarie man who threatened to kill step-brother

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Court House

A Port Macquarie man has narrowly avoided jail for threatening to kill his step-brother with a shard of glass.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.