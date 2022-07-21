Developers have sent in the excavators to clear a koala habitat at Lake Cathie leaving many locals demanding better protection laws for koalas like Cathie Bravo.
The older lone male koala has lived in the area for many years and is well-known to residents.
Advertisement
An exclusion zone has been marked around his tree to ensure his safety, and while 60 per cent of his habitat is expected to remain untouched, Koala Conservation Australia chairperson Sue Ashton said impacts are still going to be felt.
"Regardless, the vegetation around his tree has been removed and what was a lovely passageway of habitat is now largely cleared," she said.
"Knowing that it is a home range for koalas, I think it's really sad that something couldn't be done but my understanding is it's out of the council's hands.
"It's really the state legislation that's governing this and the state legislation has allowed it to happen."
RELATED STORIES
The development application for the works however was approved by the Port Macquarie Hastings Council.
The Jojeni Group is clearing the land and has been complying with relevant legislation in the lead up to construction.
The company has also hired an arborist and second ecologist to be onsite to ensure any koalas are spared.
Conservation manager at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital Scott Castle, agreed that new legislation was needed to protect koalas and wildlife that live in their habitats.
"Legislation is the framework that everyone operates by," he said.
"Developers use it. Council use it. There is very little protection for wildlife and koalas."
The land clearing has occurred the same week that Environment Minster Tanya Plibersek addressed the damning findings of the State of the Climate Report, calling for immediate action to help both domestic and wild animals.
Mrs Ashton is hopeful that Ms Plibersek's address is a sign of a good start.
"She's far better than what we've come from and considering she's only been in her position since May, I think that's a pretty quick response."
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.