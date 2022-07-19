Daisy Dunbar led the way with a game-high 13 points on Sunday (July 16) as Port Macquarie Dolphins went on to claim the 2022 under-14 girls division one North-Eastern Junior League basketball title.
The Dolphins' 44-35 victory over Newcastle was their 16th victory from 18 matches, while it also doubled as their ninth-straight win.
Coach John Collins said it was a fitting way to end their campaign where they were the kings of a close finish, winning seven games by six points or less.
"It's a massive achievement," he said.
"They've improved so much through the year and are just a really resilient group. A lot of games we were behind on the scoreboard, but they never gave up.
"They just keep going and we've been lucky enough to get a lot of close victories and upset a lot of teams."
Collins said it was the first year he has coached a girls team and he acknowledged the closeness of the playing group.
"They just don't give up; they keep working and they hustle all game long and I've never seen that in a girls side before," he said.
"I've always coached the boys and it's my first time on the girls side and they're a good group. They all get on well, the bench is always screaming when they're not on the court."
And while Dunbar was the star in attack on grand final day it was a traditional team effort throughout the season.
Charlotte Cooper (nine), Miah Brochmann (eight), Keely Newton (seven) and Bianca King (six) also contributed to the team's points.
"I don't like singling players out," Collins said.
"There are three or so girls that have been big for us all year, but we've also had rounds through the year when we've had girls away.
"A couple of rounds we went away with eight instead of 10 and they had to step up so I'm not keen on shouting out the praise of one or two of them."
Meanwhile, the association's under-18 girls also finished with the title after a comprehensive 79-62 win over Tamworth Thunderbolts.
Trelise Kirkby scored a game-high 33 points as the Dolphins inflicted just the Thunderbolts' second loss from 17 games.
Coach Nick Prior said it was his first junior league title in five years.
"It's stretching the memory banks to remember the last time we won a title, but the last one I won one was in 2017 I think," he said.
"It was a good result. We definitely peaked at the right time of the year in terms of they only dropped one regular season game and beat us twice.
"Even though we hadn't beat them all year I was quietly confident we would be competitive if not able to get the result."
Port Macquarie's under-16 boys division two team put in a huge effort against Central Coast Waves only to go down 67-58 in their grand final.
