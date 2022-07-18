Port Macquarie News

New pastor of St Peter's Lutheran Church Port Macquarie

By Contributor David Thompson
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
Bishop Robert Bartholomaeus and Pastor Dr Mark Worthing. Photo: supplied

Reverend Dr Mark Worthing was installed as Pastor of St Peter's Lutheran Church Port Macquarie on July 17.

