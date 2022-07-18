Reverend Dr Mark Worthing was installed as Pastor of St Peter's Lutheran Church Port Macquarie on July 17.
The service was officiated by Lutheran Church of Australia and New Zealand, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory Bishop, Robert Bartholomaeus.
Dr Worthing comes to Port Macquarie from South Australia where he served as Pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, North Adelaide.
He brings with him an extensive background in academia and as an author, and is joined by his wife Kathy.
Dr Worthing was also installed as the Dean of Studies of the Frontier School of Mission that will be hosted by St Peter's.
The St Peter's congregation is looking forward to the new directions and outreach opportunities that the arrival of Dr Worthing and the School of Mission will bring.
