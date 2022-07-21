This is the second part of a Port News series which explores solutions in relation to the housing crisis on the Mid North Coast.
They're ready to be used but have nowhere to be homed.
That's the reality for two emergency sleeping pods, known as nod pods, which were built by Newman Senior Technical College students in the hope they would be used be someone in need.
However, they've been unused since they were built about two months ago.
The housing crisis has been highlighted as a major issue in the Port Macquarie-Hastings.
The Port News spoke to representatives from community support groups, who say the issue is contributing to mental health presentations in the region.
Josh Slade, who is a businessman and a Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillor, helped spearhead Newman Senior Technical College's project by supplying materials for the build.
Cr Slade said the community response for the nod pods has been overwhelmingly positive.
"At this stage the reception has been really great," he said.
However, due to logistics in terms of finding the right location for the pods, they haven't been able to be used.
Cr Slade said he hopes the pods can be set up at a permanent location in the future.
"It would be great to see them utilised," he said.
The pods provide basic shelter for sleeping and the doors are lockable for safety.
They were built as a short term accommodation option.
Cr Slade said there have been forward thinking ideas in relation to helping address the housing crisis.
"It's a big issue to try and solve," he said.
The NSW Government has identified 12 sites across Grant Street, Mowle Street, Gordon Street and Church Street in Port Macquarie that could be redeveloped to create more homes for people in need across the region.
There's a vacant block of land near the intersection of Grant Street and Gordon Street, which has previously been used for social housing.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said a registration of interest for the site was launched in 2021 for builders, developers and community housing providers to put forward proposals to partner with the NSW Government.
Interested parties were given the opportunity to outline their vision for the future development of the site.
"We'll soon progress to the next stage with a view to finalising the site's future strategy later in 2022," Mrs Williams said.
There are two redevelopments underway in Port Macquarie which are set to provide homes for people in need.
The NSW Government has invested nearly $6 million for the developments.
