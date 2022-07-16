There's something brewing at Stuart Park if you ask Port Macquarie Pirates coach Cameron Gray.
Pirates took another step towards the top of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership mountain following a 33-14 win over Southern Cross University on Saturday (July 16).
Advertisement
The hosts defended their way to an 8-0 halftime lead before they went on with the job in the second half, helping cross-town rivals Hastings Valley Vikings in the process.
The Vikings have now all-but secured first spot and hosting rights for the major semi-final on August 13 after a 54-32 win over Coffs Harbour Snappers this afternoon (July 16).
Third-placed Pirates are now well within striking distance of second which would give them a crack at the Vikings in the major semi-final.
The winner would then earn grand final hosting rights for the August 27 season decider.
Gray was pleased with the overall performance of his side who managed to achieve a pre-season goal they set of keeping an opponent to two tries or less for the first time all season.
"There's something brewing here. I can't put my finger on it (because) it's not tangible, but it's starting to manifest into something," Gray said.
"It's really just about us trying to get into second place, that's our short-term goal and we helped ourselves today... four tries and a win, so we're climbing.
"We spoke a long time ago about climbing the mountain and we're getting there, we're getting to near where the Vikings are."
Led by Fynn Marshall, Sam Begbie and Hugh Parsons, the Pirates had all the answers against a Marlins side who were kept in the contest by AJ Gilbert's boot.
But they just couldn't go with the Pirates in the second half when they lifted their intensity which Gray acknowledged was a result of yet another weather-interrupted preparation.
They had to train on a basketball court on Thursday night when the rain returned and grounds were closed.
"We were a bit slack in the first half and a bit all over the shop because we had the A-team and they hadn't played for a few weeks," the coach said.
"We trained on one basketball court on Thursday night and that probably reflected in our first-half performance.
"Once we got going and the boys got used to it again we were good. I was pleased with the second 40 where we ramped it up. Really happy."
Gray remained focused on keeping his team's feet firmly planted on the ground.
Advertisement
"We've won bugger all; we've won nothing and I keep telling the boys that," he said.
"Make sure we celebrate our victories (because) that's important, but we'll refocus on Monday and have a light run in preparation for Kempsey on Tuesday."
Pirates will continue to keep climbing the mountain, but they are getting to where they need to be; the culture has returned to Stuart Park.
And they're not finished yet.
"I'll tell you [how much more improvement] we have left on August 27, but we've still got the capacity."
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.