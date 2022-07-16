Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port Macquarie Pirates take another crucial step towards 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership summit

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 16 2022 - 11:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's something brewing at Stuart Park if you ask Port Macquarie Pirates coach Cameron Gray.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.