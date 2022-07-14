Appeal for information after police vehicle destroyed by fire at Wauchope

Police are appealing for public assistance after a police vehicle was destroyed by fire in the state's north earlier this year.
About 10.15pm on Friday, April 29 2022, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District found a parked police vehicle alight outside Wauchope Police Station on Young Street.
Initial inquiries suggest petrol was poured over the driver's side of the vehicle before it was set alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze a short time later.
As inquiries continue, detectives have established Strike Force Anear to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wauchope Police on (02) 6585 1404 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
