Port Macquarie News

Appeal for information after police vehicle destroyed by fire at Wauchope

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:16am, first published 4:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police vehicle was destroyed in Wauchope in April this year. Photo: NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance after a police vehicle was destroyed by fire in the state's north earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.