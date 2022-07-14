Wauchope-produced specialty cheeses have claimed awards at several recent industry competitions.
Real Dairy Australia Wauchope won gold, silver and bronze awards across the Royal Queensland Cheese and Dairy Awards, Sydney Royal Cheese & Dairy Produce Show, and the Dairy Industry Association of Australia Show.
Cheeses which secured gold medals include the Bella Italian Herb Pecorino, Bella Ricotta, Paneer and Mild Chilli Pecorino.
Real Dairy Australia Wauchope also won the Sopura Australia Award at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia competition for the highest scoring very hard cheese with its Bella Italian Herb Pecorino.
Real Dairy Australia Wauchope's Mark Livermore said the accolades over recent months were recognition for the hard work of everyone from farmers to the cheesemakers.
"It puts a smile on our faces," he said.
Mr Livermore said the process started with quality milk from dairy farms in the Hastings and Manning valleys, and then the quality and consistency of the cheesemakers at the Wauchope factory came into play.
"The fact we won at a range of different shows with a range of different judges shows the consistency and quality of the product," he said.
Cheese produced at the Wauchope factory is distributed across the country in the retail and food service markets, and available locally through IGA and specialty stores.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
