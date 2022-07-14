6 beds | 5 baths | 3 cars
Advertisement
Epitomising majestic style and palatial grandeur, this magnificent home was developed entirely without compromise. Set on 3105sqm of a Lighthouse Beach hilltop, the home embraces a sweeping panorama of wide blue ocean and mountainous hinterland.
There are six oversized bedrooms; as well as a dressing room, and a spa ensuite to master.
The stunning marble gas kitchen comes with premium Smeg appliances. There are several living areas including a library, home cinema, and wine cellar.
Here you can entertain on the terraces, overlooking the manicured gardens and the sparkling, heated formal swimming pool.
All this is just 700 metres from a pristine, secluded beach.
