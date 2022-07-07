Geoff Kelly, Michael Rolff and David Barnes have formed an unlikely alliance focused on upgrading the drainage at three of the region's best-known sporting venues.
And while their concerns relate to Regional Stadium, Wayne Richards Park and Oxley Oval respectively, they would be echoed far and wide throughout the Hastings sporting community.
Regional, Wayne Richards and Oxley are the only venues in Port Macquarie that currently have irrigation and drainage located underneath the playing surface.
The Breakers, Magpies and Vikings presidents understand there has been minimal - if any - upgrades done to the drainage systems at each location in more than a decade.
Regional Stadium hasn't had any significant upgrades done to its drainage in the last 15 years which was never more evident than when the Port City Breakers and Wingham Tigers started in a mud bath last Saturday.
The condition of the ground deteriorated further by full-time.
With a 50 percent chance of more significant rain forecast to fall in the next 12 months, now is the time to put field drainage back on the table.
Breakers president Geoff Kelly was aware of some work being done to the number two field at Regional Stadium around five years ago, but couldn't remember anything being done to the main field.
"I know (council) do band-aid solutions when it's required to the field's surface, but as far as irrigation or proper drainage is concerned, I'm not aware of any being done in my recent memory," he said.
"We've been able to play on it most winters so unless they've done it in the summer time when the rugby league is not on, I'm not aware of any drainage upgrades they've done to the ground.
"It wasn't really heavy rain that we had last week. Thursday was sunshine and Friday we got the rain and because the water table is so high... look at the damage that was made."
Oxley Oval is believed to have not had any significant drainage works done for nearly 20 years while Wayne Richards Park currently has issues of its own.
Port Macquarie Magpies president Michael Rolff said there had been no work done there since at least 2012 when the club moved from Stuart Park.
"There's been no work done since then," he said.
Rolff conceded the concerns had all reached a crescendo this season as a result of all the wet weather.
"But you can't wait for people to start kicking up a stink before anything gets done," he said.
"There should be regular maintenance of all fields in the region which extends beyond resurfacing and topdressing which the clubs pay for anyway.
"Council spread it, but we pay for the dirt."
Hastings Valley Vikings president David Barnes said there had been minor maintenance works done to the playing field at Oxley Oval, but no drainage upgrades had been undertaken there in quite some time.
"There's been no major (drainage) upgrades done since I've been involved with the club which is around 15 years," he said.
"There was maintenance work done to the field at the end of last year, but no upgrades to the whole drainage system."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council community group manager Lucilla Marshall said the current condition of sporting fields are "certainly not due to a lack of maintenance".
"During winter, the grass remains dormant for much longer making remediation much harder," she said.
"Whilst sunshine is always favourable, it takes quite a lot longer during winter for surfaces to dry out, particularly given all the rain we have been experiencing.
"When staff do determine maintenance is required, the usual practice is to apply a chemical application and a top dress, then roll and aerate to facilitate fresh grass growth and rejuvenate worn or damaged surfaces."
