Port Macquarie News

Fix this mess: Port City Breakers, Hastings Valley Vikings and Port Macquarie Magpies presidents challenge Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 7 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Lewis charges into a muddy defensive line on Saturday.

Geoff Kelly, Michael Rolff and David Barnes have formed an unlikely alliance focused on upgrading the drainage at three of the region's best-known sporting venues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.