Touchwood Flowers has been crowned a category winner at an industry awards night.
The Port Macquarie business won the merchandising and branding category of the Sydney Markets Fresh Awards.
Advertisement
The awards encourage and acknowledge best practice and innovation in the growing, retailing, wholesaling and content creation of fresh produce and flowers.
There were 63 finalists recognised across 17 categories with the winners announced at a function at the ICC Sydney on Wednesday, June 29.
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson said it was such an achievement to be a finalist and a real honour to win the merchandising and branding category.
"We work really hard and I have an amazing team that work for me," she said.
The merchandising and branding category recognised Touchwood Flowers for being proactive in marketing fresh flowers and its business through social media, and by having strong branding.
Retailers and growers were evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program.
They were judged on produce quality and freshness to customer service and industry knowledge, as well as their store appearance and innovative approaches.
Mrs Sargeson said given the mystery shopper program, it was really reassuring and made her proud to know that the team was performing at such a high standard all of the time.
The team at Touchwood Flowers has grown from three to six in two years.
It has been a memorable year for Touchwood Flowers.
The business was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards gala dinner in May, followed by the accolade in the Sydney Markets Fresh Awards.
"After such a challenging couple of years, these awards have been a real reward for all of that hard work," Mrs Sargeson said.
She thanked her "amazing team" and the community for its continued support.
Sydney Markets CEO Brad Latham described the Fresh Award contenders as some of the heroes of the industry.
"They have had to navigate some of the most challenging times in business both with the pandemic and natural disasters, yet not only have they survived, many have thrived," he said.
Sydney Markets chairman John Pearson said these businesses were a credit to themselves and to the industry in general.
Advertisement
"They work tirelessly to deliver top quality produce, customer service and value for money," he said.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.