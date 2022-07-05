Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce has marked the start of the new financial year with a rebrand.
The national and state chambers are called Business Australia and Business NSW respectively and Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce has followed suit with a switch to the name Business Port Macquarie.
Advertisement
Executive officer Katherine Harris said the name change was to modernise and rebrand, and all about relevancy to the business community.
Business Port Macquarie is surveying members about business issues, how the organisation can help and what it can do better.
The survey closes on July 15.
Initial feedback identified the issues of housing, staff and training, and the increasing cost of living.
Some members have also indicated they want more connection with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and other levels of government, and more educational and charitable events.
"Businesses are facing a lot of pressures with recruiting, retaining staff and training staff," Ms Harris said.
"Housing is also an issue. People want to come here but they can't get anywhere to live."
Ms Harris has stepped up into the Business Port Macquarie executive officer role after the resignation of Mark Wilson.
She has more than 11 years' experience with the organisation, starting as the administration officer, then administration and office manager and now executive officer.
"I'm really happy the board has the belief in me and has given me this opportunity," Ms Harris said.
"Instead of being behind the scenes for the past 11 years, it's nice to step up and be more the face of Business Port Macquarie."
Ms Harris said she looked forward to working with Business Port Macquarie president Alex Glen-Holmes to help engage the group's members and the business community, and provide quality events and support as needed.
Business Port Macquarie, which has 256 members, is a member-based not for profit industry association.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.