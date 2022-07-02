Port Macquarie News

Lake Cathie Bowling Club eyes a fresh start after merger with Cabramatta Bowling Club

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 2 2022 - 11:06pm
Lake Cathie Bowling Club is eyeing a fresh start after amalgamating with Cabramatta.

Lake Cathie Bowling Club is set for major revamp in coming months after an amalgamation with Cabramatta Bowling Club saved the Camden Haven venue from extinction.

