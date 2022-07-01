Offshore, the reefs have been fishing exceptionally well with plenty of variety on offer. Snapper and pearl perch have been common in depths ranging from around 30 to 50 metres both off Plomer and Port. A little wider, kingfish numbers are as good as we have seen for some time, with fish to around 10 kilos taken from a variety of locations. Wider still, those with the gear and vessels to fish the deep stuff have been enjoying great success, with bar cod, blue eye trevalla and the odd most welcome although rather uncommon for these parts, flame snapper. And just a quick reminder for those looking for the FAD, save your fuel as it has been removed for its annual winter maintenance.