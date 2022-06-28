Port Macquarie News

What does the 2021 Census reveal about the Port Macquarie-Hastings?

By Liz Langdale
Updated June 28 2022
Port Macquarie-Hastings 2021 Census data revealed. Photo: Ivan Sajko

The 2021 Census data has revealed our population is booming, it's getting more expensive to live here and our weekly income has increased.

