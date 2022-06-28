What does the 2021 Census reveal about the Port Macquarie-Hastings?

The 2021 Census data has revealed our population is booming, it's getting more expensive to live here and our weekly income has increased.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings population has increased by 8223 to 86,762 residents since the Census in 2016, with 52 per cent of our total population being women.
The average Hastings resident is 49 years old, was born in Australia, is married, is employed and has a child.
The average age of a Hastings resident has increased by a year to 49.
Less of us are married (50.5 per cent in 2016 decreasing to 47.9 in 2021) and there are also less of us divorcing (11.6 per cent in 2021 compared to 15.4 per cent in 2016).
Monthly mortgage repayments have also increased ($1671 in 2016 increasing to $1,733) and there has been a reasonable rise in average weekly rental payments ($250 in 2011, $310 in 2016 and $375 in 2021).
However, we're also earning more with the average household income increasing from $837 in 2011, to $1042 in 2016 and $1,263 in 2021.
Arthritis topped the data for the most common type of long-term health condition in the Hastings with 14 per cent. It was followed by asthma (9.6 per cent) and cancer (4.6 per cent).
For further information about 2021 Census data, visit www.abs.gov.au/census/find-census-data.
