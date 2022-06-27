Port Macquarie News

Port Base nurses to stop work for state-wide meeting calling for better working conditions

By Newsroom
June 27 2022 - 6:00pm
Port Macquarie Base Hospital nurses will stop work for three hours on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: File

Local nurses and midwives on the Mid North Coast will participate in a state-wide meeting on Tuesday (June 28) afternoon to discuss the NSW budget, their current wages and conditions offer and the NSW government's refusal to address extreme workload issues impacting safe patient care inside public hospitals.

