Ride the Wave Festival brings surf, sun and smiles to Port Macquarie's foreshore

Port Macquarie's Town Beach came alive with activity thanks to the Ride the Wave festival on Sunday, June 26.
The three-day event featured surf, skate and scooter competitions, markets and entertainment, Barefoot Bowls at Port City Bowling Club and "Ride the Soundwave" music festival.
The weekend is a vital fundraiser for the charity Make a Difference.
Make a Difference's mission is to support disadvantaged and marginalised people living on the Mid North Coast.
The not-for-profit charity organisation currently operates a mobile food van based in Port Macquarie and delivers supplies to Wauchope and Laurieton.
The organisation has plans to work with other services to establish emergency housing in the future.
Ride the Wave organiser and Make a Difference Port Macquarie founder Erin Denham said despite the sunny weather, crowd numbers were down.
Around 2000 came through the festival gates over the weekend, but organisers were hoping for double that amount.
Erin said the high cost of living might be having an impact, given that petrol and food prices have increased.
Ride the Wave also came after weeks of weekend events for the Mid North Coast region.
"It's almost a bit of festival fatigue as well," Erin said.
Erin wants people to know events such as Ride the Wave will help vulnerable people in the community.
"Indirectly (by purchasing a ticket) they are supporting a person who is homeless," she said.
