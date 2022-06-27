Port Macquarie-Hastings Council says it will cost about $51.6 million to remediate 86 landslips across the local government area (LGA), with some sites yet to be scoped and costed.
The Mid North Coast has faced multiple natural disasters in the past three years, causing unprecedented damage to the roads network.
Initial geotechnical reports have been completed on 70 damaged locations over the past year with council working closely with the New South Wales Government to secure funding for repairs.
Landslips generally occur through a combination of factors, including geological faults and old construction techniques, combined with extreme rainfall.
Slope stability can also be influenced by rainfall, vegetation cover, grade (angle of slope), wind and sub-surface geology. Slope failures are generally triggered during periods of high rainfall.
Council says the following landslips are a priority.
COMBOYNE ROAD: Emergency works were completed on Comboyne Road to restore safe access following the November 2021 storms. Council said long-term restoration works are tentatively scheduled to commence towards the end of 2022 and are expected to take 12 months to complete.
PEMBROKE AND BULLI CREEK ROADS: Council has tentatively scheduled restoration works on Pembrooke and Bulli Creek Roads for early 2023.
COSTIGANS ROAD: Restoration works on Costigans Road are tentatively scheduled for late 2023.
TOMS CREEK ROAD: Restoration works on Toms Creek Road are tentatively scheduled to commence early 2024, but this timeframe is subject to change and work will only progress once funding is approved.
CAPTAIN COOK BICENTENNIAL DRIVE: There is no date for permanent repairs or a road re-opening on Captain Cook Bicentennial Drive in Dooragen National Park. The site remains unstable. The road access to the lookout will stay closed while the damage is assessed and repaired. Walkers can still access the track to the summit of North Brother Mountain. The council is currently planning long-term works, together with Transport for NSW and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, to stabilise the embankment and reduce the impact of large-scale rainfall events in the future.
ENNIS ROAD: Floodwater severely damaged nearly one kilometre of the embankment along Ennis Road. Embankment works have been completed and road restoration is currently in the planning phase.
ELFORDS ROAD: Embankment works are currently being completed on Elfords Road, to be followed by gravel re-sheeting.
For more information, visit Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's interactive map, which highlights council-owned assets across the region that were damaged as a result of the March 2021 floods.
The map's data is live and constantly updated to reflect the council's recovery progress.
Transport for NSW is responsible for maintenance on two roads in the Port Macquarie and Camden Haven areas: the Pacific Highway and the Oxley Highway.
There are no landslips on the Pacific Highway, and work is underway to repair 11 major slips on the Oxley Highway.
