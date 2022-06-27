Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's $51m plan to remediate more than 80 landslips

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
June 27 2022 - 6:30pm
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council estimates it will cost $51.6 million to remediate 86 landslips across the LGA. Photos: Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council says it will cost about $51.6 million to remediate 86 landslips across the local government area (LGA), with some sites yet to be scoped and costed.

Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

