CAPTAIN COOK BICENTENNIAL DRIVE: There is no date for permanent repairs or a road re-opening on Captain Cook Bicentennial Drive in Dooragen National Park. The site remains unstable. The road access to the lookout will stay closed while the damage is assessed and repaired. Walkers can still access the track to the summit of North Brother Mountain. The council is currently planning long-term works, together with Transport for NSW and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, to stabilise the embankment and reduce the impact of large-scale rainfall events in the future.

