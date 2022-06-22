Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie dog owners celebrate World Dachshund Day on a walk with their canine pals

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:29am, first published 1:45am
Members of PMDG celebrate World Dachshund Day with a parade around Port Macquarie. Photo: Emily Walker

A train of dachshunds and their owners descended on Port Macquarie's CBD today (June 22) to celebrate World Dachshund Day.

