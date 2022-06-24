In the estuary, blackfish numbers have picked up a little over the last week with some nice fish taken from the break walls and other locations in the lower reaches. Greenweed, for those who have managed to find some, weed flies and cabbage have all been successful.
Bream also remain consistent from the break walls and Limeburners, with evening sessions seeing the better class of fish. Mullet strips have been working particularly well, as to mullet gut and yabbies. During daylight hours, soft vibes have been the dominant lure profile, as they have proven to be over recent winter seasons.
On the mulloway front, those throwing live baits after dark have scored the odd decent fish, while those throwing lures during the day have enjoyed good numbers of school sized models. The breakwalls and towards Settlements Point have been worth prospecting.
Advertisement
On the flathead scene, results continue to be terrific with fish of all sizes active from the breakwalls to around Rawdon Island.
For those who haven't heard, the bag and size limits for dusky flathead are about to be overhauled. As of August 1, 2022, a slot size is being implemented with a minimum length of 36 centimetres, and a maximum of 70cm.
The daily bag limit is also reducing to five, with a possession limit of 10 fish. These changes carry unanimous support from virtually all anglers, and should help the numbers of this species significantly in the years ahead.
On the beaches, bream remain consistent with some nice fish about. Lighthouse and around Dunbogan have been fishing well although all beaches are holding fish in varying degrees.
Tailor and school mulloway numbers have been reasonable, with best reports coming from around the Camden Haven area. The odd salmon are also around to add a bit of great sport.
Off the rocks, drummer have been reasonable with most headlands now holding fish. Lighthouse and Rocky beach ledges have been worth a look, with prawns and cunjevoi the baits of choice.
Bream numbers also remain first class, particularly at first light, whilst tailor also remain on offer from most locations at first or last light. Quite a few nice blackfish around Shelly for those floating a bit of cabbage.
Offshore, snapper and pearl perch have been consistent, with the reefs in around 40 metres to 60m off Plomer worth prospecting.
A little wider out, some terrific kingfish to around eight kilograms have also been active, with live baits and jigs successful.
Closer in, little to report on the mackerel front with the best of the season now well behind us, although there are still plenty of mac tuna to keep you amused.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.