The Nature School community gathered for its annual Winter Welcome as the sun set on Friday, June 17.
More than 100 students from Kindergarten to Year 6 paraded their handmade lanterns around the school grounds.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and mayor Peta Pinson were both in attendance to celebrate.
The Nature School recently purchased their property at 166 The Ruins Way from The Hope Community Church.
Mrs Williams acknowledged the financial support of the government through BGA grants and said she was pleased to support the growth of The Nature School.
Describing the evening as magical, Cr Pinson congratulated school head, Catherine Shaw, on the success of the school.
Catherine said part of the school's mission was to create a community where children learn and shine, and that the community was certainly shining on Friday night.
"After the past few years of COVID restrictions, it's just so wonderful to be able to have everyone together," she said.
"Tonight I've heard so many parents comment on how much the school has grown.
"At our first Winter Warmer we had 20 students and their parents.
"Tonight there are 300 people gathered here at The Nature School."
Parents and students cooked a wide range of soups to share. Families provided musical entertainment on the main stage while children toasted marshmallows over fire pits.
Year 6 student Emilly White said: "I loved meeting the mayor and that the music tonight was all by our own families.
"It was great fun sitting around the fires listening. I love our school."
