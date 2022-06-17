Port Macquarie News

Anger and bitterness on the election merry-go-round

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 17 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud (second from left) was at the state Nationals conference when the party confirmed its bid to re-take the seat of Port Macquarie. He was joined by his predecessors Barnaby Joyce, Ian Sinclair (93) and Michael McCormack. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

The New South Wales National Party takes a dim view of those who leave the fold.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.