Port Macquarie News

Lessons from drought feed into Port Macquarie-Hastings future water security planning

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Macquarie Dam is one of two off-creek storage dams in the region. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is planning ahead as it looks to ensure the region has a resilient and sustainable water supply for future generations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.