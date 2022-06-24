Surf's up for Port Macquarie's annual Ride the Wave Festival

The surf's up in and out of the water at Port Macquarie Town Beach as the annual Ride the Wave Festival returns for its second year.
The family-friendly festival will raise money for the charity Make a Difference as it officially kicks off with a launch event at Sails Port Macquarie by Rydges on Friday (June 24).
The festival features a surf, skate and scooter competition, markets and entertainment, Barefoot Bowls at Port City Bowling Club and a two-day "Ride the Soundwave" music festival.
Event coordinator Karen Faichney from Make a Difference said the festival is back bigger and better than ever.
"This is our second year running the festival, and we've very excited to be putting it on again for the community," she said.
"We've been very lucky to have received a grant from the NSW government for $155, 000, so that launched us into a bigger atmosphere and a bigger event all round.
"We were able to sign British India and Jebediah, so they're our two big headline acts for our Ride the Soundwave music festival, and we're very excited to have them perform.
"Once you start attracting bands of that caliber, everything just seems to get bigger."
Make a Difference's mission is to support disadvantaged and marginalised people living in the Mid North Coast.
The not-for-profit charity organisation currently operates a mobile food van based in Port Macquarie and delivers supplies to Wauchope and Laurieton.
Ms Faichney said funds raised from the festival will go towards the operational costs of their food trailer.
"Currently, we run four food shifts a week where we feed anyone who is doing it tough," she said.
"We're about to increase that to six shifts a week because we're seeing such a high demand for our service thanks to cost of living increases, rental properties being in such short supply and rent being so expensive.
"All the money raised at this festival goes towards ensuring we can continue delivering those programs in the local community."
Ms Faichney said she is excited to see the community take part in the competitions and enjoy the festival.
"One thing we can say about the local community here is that they have always been incredible at supporting our charity and we're so grateful for it.
"We're really looking forward to seeing everyone come together, take part in or watch the competitions, browse the market stalls, listen to the amazing bands and just really enjoy themselves."
