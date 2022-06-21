Port Macquarie News
Meet the Locals

Whale spotter Leigh Mansfield on his love for nature and the ocean

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's veteran whale spotter Leigh Mansfield. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

A love for nature is what drew Port Macquarie's own veteran whale spotter to the area in 1999.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.