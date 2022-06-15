Talk about making a point.
Before a pass was made at the Netball NSW senior state titles in Camden last weekend, Hastings Valley believed they had been placed in the wrong under-17 girls' division.
Nineteen games later everyone else at the tournament agreed they should have been in division two and not three when they registered their 19th win in a row.
Coach Donna Lewis said they scored nearly 500 goals in the process and only conceded 182 with Brunswick & Byron Netball Association finishing a distant second.
"Absolutely we made a point and then some," Lewis said.
"I'm extremely happy for the girls, they copped it on the chin that we were in a lower division and we came out guns blazing in every game.
"We had a couple of tight ones where we got up by four or five goals but for the most part we won convincingly."
Goal shooters Tallara Duck and Amahli Kennedy stepped up in the circle after Millie Davies tore her ACL at the beginning of the second day.
It meant they had to play 12-straight games with no replacement shooters on the bench.
"For them to keep that concentration level up for 12 games and keep that accuracy I think was quite an achievement for those two girls," Lynch said.
"It's a big effort where we probably shouldn't have been in division three and we should have been in division two.
"But Netball NSW put us in there so we had a little bit of a point to prove."
Meanwhile, Hastings Valley's under-15 girls' division two team finished as runners up and only lost two games (by one goal and two goals) throughout the tournament.
