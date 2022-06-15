Storytelling, in a way, is finding a problem and trying to solve it, a Port Macquarie author says.
Wendy Haynes enjoys the writing process.
"I just enjoy finding new ways of describing a scene or different situation I can put a character in and put little red herrings there," she said.
Ms Haynes is an avid reader and former reviewer for Buzz Words Magazine.
Her rhyming picture book published in 2019, Hayden's Bedtime, is on the NSW Premier's Reading Challenge. The challenge aims to encourage students' love of reading.
Fantasy fiction title Saving Hollow Woods, the first book in The Door in the Woods series, came next. The second instalment, Apprentice of the Stones, is expected for release in August. The series is pitched at nine to 12-year-olds.
A third book will round out the series and then Ms Haynes wants to pivot into writing thrillers as well as continuing to write for children.
Ms Haynes edited her grandfather Tom Mierendorff's autobiographical manuscript and her publishing business has just released his story, My Life. The book is published for family members only.
A founding member of Port Writers, she says the group brings together like-minded people who have an understanding and respect for each other's work.
Ms Haynes said the camaraderie among Port Writers' members was important.
"It's great to be able to share your stories and get feedback that is constructive and helpful," she said.
Ms Haynes encourages those interested in writing to come along to the group.
Port Writers was established in November 2014 with a small group looking to work together to improve their craft, learn and refresh techniques and provide support.
The group's president, Melanie Wass, said it had grown and established itself since that time as a key community group for writers of all persuasions - fledging, published, experienced - and regardless of writing interest be it fiction, non-fiction, poetry or scripts.
"The group has grown and fostered many writers' journeys and works with other community groups to publish works showcasing the area and its writers," she said.
"Run by a dedicated team of volunteers, it continues as a mainstay of the Port Macquarie-Hastings' social fabric."
The anthology, Port Ponderings: A Collection of Creativity, which features the writing of almost 20 members, is a celebration of the group's five-year milestone.
The writing group's secretary, Kerry Wehlburg, said Port Writers is a place to connect with other people who love to write.
"What makes our group work so well is the "safe" community created," she said.
"I say "safe" because the group is supportive of each other's writing as opposed to being judgemental.
"Our members come in all forms of experience and ability, from dabblers to those who have been published."
Port Writers meets on the fourth Saturday of every month, except November and December, from 1pm to 4pm at the Rotary Community Centre, 198 Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie.
The group supports its members in a range of ways from sharing works to slam writing exercises, group discussions and workshops.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
