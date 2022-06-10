Port Macquarie's inaugural TORTUGA Festival has launched with a tent full of belly laughs.
The part-circus, part-cabaret, part-comedy event showcased a selection of acts during its Opening Gala on Friday (June 10).
From acrobats and plate spinners to comedians and jazz singers, this eclectic mix of "don't try this at home" entertainers, can be found under the 100-year-old (ish) art deco Aurora Spiegeltent at Westport Park, until June 19.
TORTUGA has been created by Port Macquarie couple Gordo Gamsby and Lucy Gamsby Frost, who settled locally after travelling the world to perform and collaborate at arts events such as Burning Man USA and the Glastonbury Festival.
