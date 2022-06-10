If you have a charity event, a community fundraiser, a volunteering opportunity, or a grant to share, please email portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Only local events run by not-for-profit organisations will be accepted.
Charles Sturt University (CSU) has announced the recipients of its environmental sustainability grants.
As part of its Community University Partnerships (CUP) program, CSU has awarded Revive Lake Cathie (RLC) $1000 and the Port Macquarie Community Garden, $970.
Treasurer of RLC Ms Karen Puschmann, said the funding enables RLC to purchase the chemical substrates used in water testing.
"RLC volunteers complete the testing of approximately 19 sites in the Lake Innes - Lake Cathie estuarine system," she said.
"Our testing results are made available to the public which gives everyone a clearer picture of what is happening in this system along with the long-term data we need to evaluate the next step in our long-term goals to save our beautiful lake."
President of Port Macquarie Community Garden Graeme Evans, said the funding would go a long way to maintaining a large community garden in Port Macquarie.
"We are receiving increasing amounts of food waste from our local community, both household and commercial," he said.
"We need to expand our composting systems to allow for the fast, effective and sustainable processing of this extra waste."
