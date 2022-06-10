Port Macquarie News

Hastings Community Notices: fundraisers, grants and volunteering

By Newsroom
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:30am, first published June 10 2022 - 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you have a charity event, a community fundraiser, a volunteering opportunity, or a grant to share, please email portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Only local events run by not-for-profit organisations will be accepted.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.