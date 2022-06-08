The passion and pride that come with being selected for your state doesn't wane as you get older, just ask Port Macquarie touch footballer Cherie Green.
Green has been selected as part of the inaugural New South Wales' over-50 female team which will head to Coffs Harbour in August for the annual State of Origin tournament.
Now 58, Green made her first representative appearance for the Blues in 1997 when she was selected in the women's 30s team.
You've got to go back to 2008 before you see when she made her last appearance at state level.
"I was getting too old at the time and the 40s were the oldest (team they had) and I got older and older and couldn't make the sides," she said.
"Now they've introduced a 50s and I'm 58 so I'm lucky to still be playing touch.
"In my mind I want to train like a 30-year-old, but the body just won't do that anymore so you've got to weigh it all up."
While the team is an invitational squad, Green is still "chuffed" at being selected. Last year's 45s team was invitational, but this year it will count towards the honours where each age division contributes to the overall tally to determine who the best state is.
"I did think the ship had sailed for representative honours so when they introduced the 50s I thought I might make it," she said.
"When I saw my name on the list I was so chuffed, but then I remembered all the commitment you have to make. You have to travel to Sydney nearly every weekend for training."
When Green steps out onto the field in August it will be the seventh time she has pulled on the sky blue, but the nerves will still be there.
"It'll be nerve-wracking getting out on the field. I just hope everything goes well. I hope we win and I have no mistakes and play well," she said.
Port Macquarie will be well represented at Origin with seven other players selected across various age divisions.
Beau Montgomery, Amanda Butler, Anna Gleeson, Tahney Luck, Kobie Knight, Wayne Gleeson and Brett Newby will all pull on the Blues colours.
"We've got great infrastructure at Port Touch," Green said.
"We've got so many great coaches here and you learn so much and even the refereeing pool and the committee all work really hard and support us. They're good."
Local referee director Greg Oaten has been selected in the referees camp, but still awaits final selection.
Advertisement
