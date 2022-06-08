Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie touch footballer Cherie Green claims first sky blue representative honours in more than a decade

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 9 2022 - 4:26am, first published June 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Cherie Green has been selected for the NSW over-50 touch football team. Photo: Paul Jobber

The passion and pride that come with being selected for your state doesn't wane as you get older, just ask Port Macquarie touch footballer Cherie Green.

