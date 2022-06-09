The Hastings Farm Gate Tour is a good platform to share knowledge with the community, a regenerative agriculture farmer says.
Peter Armstrong from Grazed and Grown Farm on the Comboyne Plateau said everyone should have an interest in where their food comes from and how it is produced.
Advertisement
The self-drive Hastings Farm Gate Tour gives residents and visitors the opportunity to see what farmers are producing, sample locally grown food and learn about regenerative farming techniques.
Seventeen innovative farms and permaculture gardens will open their gates over three days from Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13.
Grazed and Grown Farm is among them. The farm is home to the Armstrong family - Peter, Rebecca, Miah and Skye.
The regenerative agriculture farmers rotate the animals over the pastures.
The cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens play specific roles in regenerating the soil.
Mr Armstrong encourages people to support local producers.
"Get our there and meet the producers and build a relationship so we can have food security," Mr Armstrong said.
Each property featured on the farm gate tour offers a different experience.
Jacqui Murray, president of the newly formed not-for-profit running the farm gate tour, said the team is incredibly excited to support farmers and to educate locals and visitors about sustainable food production.
"When you speak to people in the community, everyone who's been a part of it loves the Hastings Farm Gate experience," she said.
"It is truly a unique opportunity for urban dwellers to experience firsthand how healthy food is produced.
"We are hearing how important it is to our community that their food is local, nutritious and sustainable."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.