Port Macquarie News
What's on

2022 Hastings Farm Gate Tour celebrates sustainable food production

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca, Skye, Miah and Peter Armstrong from Grazed and Grown Farm look after the land with regenerative farming techniques. Photo: Lee Hancock, Freelance film & stills

The Hastings Farm Gate Tour is a good platform to share knowledge with the community, a regenerative agriculture farmer says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.