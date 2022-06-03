Port Macquarie News

President Michael Bowman prepares to retire after 36 years with Port Macquarie Race Club

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 3 2022 - 6:00pm
Port Macquarie Race Club president Michael Bowman doesn't plan on hanging around for one more Port Cup. Photo: Paul Jobber

Michael Bowman will turn for home with the finishing post in sight over the next couple of months as he prepares to sign off from Port Macquarie Race Club.

Sports Journalist

