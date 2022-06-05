Port Macquarie's popular festival, ArtWalk, will return with a main night of light, music and culture in the town centre.
The CBD will come to life on Friday (June 10) from 5pm to 9pm with exhibitions, activations, illuminations, live performances, artists' market, workshops, creative installations and more.
There will also be satellite events across the region during the June long weekend.
With thanks to Djuyalgu Wakulda, the Gathang Language Group, ArtWalk 2022 will take inspiration from Dungang: Nyiirun girranggang ginyaanggang biladiyn (We are more alive and happier because of the river).
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council destination and cultural development manager Jane Ellis said the council was thrilled to be bringing ArtWalk back bigger and better in 2022.
"There will be 14 live sites featuring performances, music, street art and so much more across a CBD footprint that will stretch from Fisherman's Wharf to Murray Street," she said.
"The bespoke sound and light installation Connecting the Dots will launch at the event, it features many creative souls who call our beautiful region home.
"A must-see, it will be projected throughout the evening onto the Historic Courthouse.
"Complementing this will be the much-loved artist markets in Town Square, featuring over 50 artisans and creatives, and as always a number of businesses are supporting local artists by transforming their shopfronts into mini galleries."
Artists have teamed up with more than 25 Port Macquarie businesses to showcase their works on Friday night (June 10).
One of the participating businesses, EyeQ Port Macquarie, will feature the work of three artists - Robyn Easy Cornale, Roberta Sandeman-Allen and Rukaiya.
Robyn, who describes her artwork as semi-abstract and expressionistic, will have 15 to 20 pieces on display.
"This space turns into the most perfect gallery," Robyn said.
She will also stage an art demonstration at EyeQ Port Macquarie.
Robyn said ArtWalk brings art to the community as well as a sense of community within the art community.
Artist Rukaiya, who runs a social enterprise called Sight Ceramics, will feature her handcrafted textured ceramics at EyeQ Port Macquarie and provide a ceramics demonstration.
Rukaiya donates all proceeds to Sight for All and Next Sense.
Roberta, who likes to work in a variety of mediums including acrylics, watercolours, pastels, charcoal, inks, various textures and wool, will have abstract paintings on show at EyeQ Port Macquarie.
EyeQ Port Macquarie owner and optometrist Adrian Cornale said ArtWalk got all the businesses working together and gave artists an opportunity to display their work.
Four Espresso will showcase the works of contemporary landscape artist Leah Doeland and abstract artist Peta Herbert.
Leah also plans to work on a moon garden-style painting using just white paint and a single brush during the ArtWalk main event.
Leah said there was something for everyone at ArtWalk.
"I like the festival feel, because there is a buzz in the air," she said.
Leah said the community interaction raised artists' profiles and ArtWalk resulted in Port Macquarie as a whole realising what an arty community we had.
Horton Street business Blue Illusion will host an exhibition called artworKs for a Koala.
The art project has more than 100 artworks including five artworks from five local artists.
The touring art show highlights the plight of koala populations around Australia with a main aim to see koala food trees planted.
The full ArtWalk program is available online.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the state government was proud to support ArtWalk, which had grown to become the signature cultural arts event in Port Macquarie-Hastings.
"The NSW government has contributed thousands of dollars to fund ArtWalk through the Regional Events Acceleration Fund, which aims to support regional economies which were heavily impacted by the devastating effects of floods, drought, bushfires and COVID-19," Mrs Williams said.
"It is fantastic to see a bigger festival format and the opportunity to showcase Port Macquarie's vibrant arts, talented performers and thriving Indigenous culture that will bring in very welcome tourism dollars to local businesses."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
