Port Macquarie News

Enfield sisters star as local surfers make an impression at Surfing NSW regional titles in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imojen Enfield took out the under-18 girls regional title in Port Macquarie on May 29. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Enfield sisters Imojen and Avalon (Port Macquarie) along with Archie Branch (Port Macquarie) and Drew Kuhnell (Lake Cathie) booked their spots in the state surfing finals with impressive rides at Flynns Beach on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.