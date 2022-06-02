Enfield sisters Imojen and Avalon (Port Macquarie) along with Archie Branch (Port Macquarie) and Drew Kuhnell (Lake Cathie) booked their spots in the state surfing finals with impressive rides at Flynns Beach on Sunday.
The future of surfing in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region looks bright after the local quartet claimed half of the eight divisions.
Imojen (under-18 girls) and Avalon (under-14 girls) won their divisions, but event coordinator Wayne Hudson said Branch and Kuhnell's efforts in their finals were the standout performances.
"Archie got the final wave in the last minute and smashed it all the way through and ended up going from second or third all the way up to first," he said.
"Drew won his too."
Branch's 6.75 point ride saw him climb from third spot to first as the clock ticked down.
"Will Oliver was probably the biggest surprise of the day because he had never surfed a competition outside of the local boardriders and placed second in the under-16 division," Hudson said.
He was leading until Branch's last-minute heroics.
Fellow Hastings surfer Lola Styles (second in the under-12 girls division) was also impressive for the locals.
"It's good for the kids' self-esteem because we had a world championship tour judge in Luke Reading so any of the kids that scored above five or six were legitimate scores," Hudson said.
Ollie Hudson's 7.5 point ride in the semi-final of the under-16 boys was one of the highest scores of the weekend.
"He was stoked about that because the judging was on point and a top of the line professional judge up until he retired a year ago," Hudson said.
"For those kids that made finals and won they deserved it, it wasn't a fluke and it wasn't bad judging which will build the kids' confidence."
The event saw clean, four-foot of swell which provided the surfers with a challenge but nothing too challenging.
"The waves weren't too big but in the under-8s one of the girls from Forster went out the back and it looked like it was triple overhead and she looked like she was surfing Hawaii," Hudson said.
"It was amazing to see the next generation come through."
The event was the first stop in a busy winter period for Port Macquarie surfing with the Ride the Wave festival set to be held between June 17-26.
Hudson said the feedback from the regional titles was positive.
"The waves were good the whole time and there weren't too many blow-ups.
"There were a couple of upset young kids, but that's going to happen when people lose. I was really happy with it."
