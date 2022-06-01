The Hastings Valley is simply stunning, which is why we're showcasing the best or most dramatic "beauty shots" taken by our readers.
If you'd like to submit your photos for us to share on the website, please email them to portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. You can also message us via our Facebook page.
Advertisement
All you need to do is make sure the photo is high-quality and in landscape mode. For instance, 2400px x 1600px is a good size.
It needs to be your original work and come with the following details:
By sending your photo/s to us, we'll assume you've given your permission for us to use it/them in the Top Shots Gallery. If you think your photo is newsworthy, please send your mobile number as well so we can get in touch.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.