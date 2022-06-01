Port Macquarie News

Nelson Young provides Wauchope Blues with hope for the future

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 1 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Young has impressed on the wing for Wauchope Blues. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Beau Kettle and Mat Bird suspected Nelson Young had some ability when they watched him in action as an under-18 five-eighth last season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.